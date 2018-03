March 8 (Reuters) - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc:

* GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC - ‍UNDER NCIB, GLOBEX WILL BE ENTITLED TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 1 MILLION COMMON SHARES​