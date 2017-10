Sept 18 (Reuters) - GLOO NETWORKS PLC:

* WILLIAM “BILL” DAVIS WILL RESIGN AS MEMBER OF BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM CONCLUSION OF COMPANY‘S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 21 SEPTEMBER

* WILL SEEK TO APPOINT A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)