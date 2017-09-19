FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly ‍shr $0.19​
September 19, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results and the appointment of Jeff Moody as Chief Executive Officer

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $31.6 million versus $27.4 million ​

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.19​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍during quarter, AUM was essentially flat at $8.9 billion as at June 30, 2017, from March 31, 2017​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍tom Macmillan has decided to step down as president & Chief Executive Officer effective immediately​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍Macmillan also stepped down as director of company​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍appointed Jeff Moody as president & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍Moody was also appointed to board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

