BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly ‍shr $0.19​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results and the appointment of Jeff Moody as Chief Executive Officer
* Qtrly total revenue $31.6 million versus $27.4 million
* Qtrly shr $0.19
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - during quarter, AUM was essentially flat at $8.9 billion as at June 30, 2017, from March 31, 2017
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - tom Macmillan has decided to step down as president & Chief Executive Officer effective immediately
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - Macmillan also stepped down as director of company
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - appointed Jeff Moody as president & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - Moody was also appointed to board of directors