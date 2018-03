BRIEF-Glycomimetics Announces Design Of Phase 3 Clinical Trial For GMI-1271

March 5 (Reuters) - Glycomimetics Inc:

* GLYCOMIMETICS ANNOUNCES DESIGN OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR GMI-1271 IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML

* GLYCOMIMETICS INC - PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR SINGLE PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BE OVERALL SURVIVAL

* GLYCOMIMETICS INC - MULTIPLE CLINICAL READOUTS PLANNED STARTING YEAR-END 2018 AND THROUGH 2019 AND 2020

* GLYCOMIMETICS INC - IN EARLY 2019, ANTICIPATE TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF GMI-1271 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA