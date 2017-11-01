FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto Manufacturing
November 1, 2017 / 1:58 PM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-GM reports total U.S. deliveries of 252,813 vehicles for Oct, down 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM reports total U.S. deliveries of 252,813 vehicles for October 2017, down 2.2 percent

* GM says heading into Q4 “with good momentum, thanks to a strong U.S. economy and very strong pickup and crossover sales”

* GM says reduced month-end inventory from September and is on track to close 2017 with significantly fewer vehicles in stock than in December 2016

* GM says daily rental sales in 2017 expected to be down about 50,000 units year over year Source text (bit.ly/2A5XnE4) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
