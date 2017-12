Dec 7 (Reuters) - GMS Inc:

* GMS REPORTS RECORD SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q2 SALES $648 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $663.5 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PREVIOUSLY ISSUED OUTLOOK OF FULL-YEAR GROSS MARGIN OF 32.5% FOR FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: