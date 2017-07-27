FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-GNC Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-GNC Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - GNC Holdings Inc:

* GNC Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $641 million versus I/B/E/S view $649.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Same store sales decreased 0.9pct in domestic company-owned stores (including gnc.com sales) in the second quarter of 2017

* In domestic franchise locations, same store sales decreased 1.1pct in Q2

* GNC Holdings- in Q2, recorded pre-tax non-cash impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets associated with lucky vitamin e-commerce business totaling $19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

