BRIEF-GNC Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Oct 26 (Reuters) - GNC Holdings Inc

* GNC Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 revenue $609.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $620.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $620.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GNC Holdings - ‍Impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria are estimated to have resulted in a $0.02 reduction to adjusted EPS in quarter ended September 30, 2017.​

* GNC Holdings Inc - ‍Same store sales increased 1.3% in domestic company-owned stores in Q3 of 2017​