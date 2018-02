Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gnc Holdings Inc:

* GNC HOLDINGS SAYS LAUNCHED CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 26, 2013​ - SEC FILING

* GNC HOLDINGS - ‍IS SEEKING TO AMEND EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, EXTEND MATURITY OF EXISTING TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO MARCH 2021​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ErO5Iv) Further company coverage: