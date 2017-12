BRIEF-Gnc Withdraws Proposed Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gnc Holdings Inc:

* GNC WITHDRAWS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* GNC HOLDINGS INC - ‍REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR FREE CASH FLOW TARGET OF $190 MILLION TO $210 MILLION​

* GNC HOLDINGS INC - ‍RECONFIRMED ITS PLANS TO REPAY REMAINDER OF ITS REVOLVER IN Q4​

* GNC HOLDINGS INC - DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ISSUE, VIA UNIT SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022

* GNC HOLDINGS INC - ‍COMPANY ALSO WITHDREW ITS PLANS TO ENTER INTO A NEW SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY​

* GNC HOLDINGS INC - ‍COMPANY ALSO WITHDREW ITS PLANS TO ENTER INTO A NEW SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT THIS TIME​

* GNC HOLDINGS - ‍RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS AND CO. LLC AS ITS STRATEGIC ADVISOR TO HELP BOARD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: