Oct 9 (Reuters) - GNI Group Ltd

* GNI Group announces clearance of investigational new drug (IND) by FDA for F351 clinical trials in the treatment of liver fibrosis

* ‍GNI Group ltd does not expect submission will impact financial results for year ending December 31, 2017​

* ‍GNI USA intends to initiate necessary procedures to start a phase I open label study in U.S. in early 2018​

* Preliminary results are expected within 2018​