Feb 22 (Reuters) - Go-Ahead Group Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 30.17 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS INCREASE, DUE TO ONE-OFF RAIL BENEFITS​

* ‍BUS DIVISION RESULTS STABLE AND IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS - OPERATING PROFIT OF £46.6M (H1‘17: £46.4M)​

* ‍RAIL DIVISION RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS FOR HALF YEAR - REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT OF £40.3M (H1'17: £26.6M), INCLUDING ONE-OFF RAIL BENEFITS​