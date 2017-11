BRIEF-Go Life International announces acquisition of Brittan Healthcare Group Proprietory‍​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL LTD

* ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN BRITTAN HEALTHCARE GROUP PROPRIETORY AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT ‍​

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR SHARES IN BRITTAN HEALTHCARE COMPRISES 2 MILLION RAND FOR 40 PERCENT OF SHARES FROM EAGLE QUEST PROPRIETARY‍​

* BALANCE PURCHASE PRICE OF 60 PERCENT FROM S MOGUPUDI IN RETURN FOR OPTION TO ACQUIRE UP TO 4 MILLION EXISTING SHARES IN GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL AT ZAR 75 CENTS Source: bit.ly/2AGxD0E Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)