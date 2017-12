BRIEF-Gocompare Says Agrees To Acquire MyVoucherCodes For 36.5 Mln Stg

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gocompare.Com Group Plc:

* GOCOMPARE AGREES TO ACQUIRE MYVOUCHERCODES

* HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GLOBAL VOUCHER GROUP LIMITED, WHICH TRADES AS MYVOUCHERCODES, AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN 2018 ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS​

* BUYING FROM MONITISE LIMITED FOR £36.5M IN CASH

* DEAL WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AND AN EXTENSION TO GOCOMPARE‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* ENLARGED GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ALMOST 100 MILLION WEBSITE VISITS PER YEAR