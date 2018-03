BRIEF-Gocompare.Com Posts FY Adjusted Operating Profit ‍36 Mln Pounds

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gocompare.Com Group Plc:

* FY MARKETING MARGIN ‍40.5​ PERCENT VERSUS 38.3 PERCENT YEAR-AGO

* FY REVENUE ‍149.2​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 142.1 MILLION POUNDS YEAR-AGO

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ‍36 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 30 MILLION POUNDS YEAR-AGO

* ‍REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MEETING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018​

* ‍PERFORMANCE BEING SKEWED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN 2018​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.7 PENCE PER SHARE, TAKING FULL YEAR DIVIDEND TO 1.4 PENCE PER SHARE​

* FY ‍CUSTOMER INTERACTIONS 32.2 MILLION VERSUS 32.0 MILLION YEAR-AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)