BRIEF-GoDaddy Qtrly Total Bookings Up 25.4 Pct At $657.9 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc:

* GODADDY REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $620 MILLION TO $625 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 23.9 PERCENT TO $602.2 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS OF $657.9 MILLION, UP 25.4% YEAR OVER YEAR

* QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) OF $139, UP 7.4% YEAR OVER YEAR

* EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE IN RANGE OF $620 MILLION TO $625 MILLION FOR Q1

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $594.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE IN RANGE OF $2.58 BILLION TO $2.61 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $598.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S