BRIEF-Godaddy to sell Plusserver for $456 mln

July 18 (Reuters) - Godaddy Inc:

* Godaddy inc. Announces sale of plusserver

* Godaddy inc - deal for ‍for an enterprise value of eur 397 million​

* Godaddy inc - ‍godaddy intends to repay its eur 500 million bridge loan with proceeds from plusserver sale and cash on hand​

* Godaddy inc - has signed a definitive agreement for sale of plusserver business to funds advised by bc partners

* Godaddy inc says as part of transaction, plusserver will assume liabilities of eur 23 million and retain existing cash on balance sheet of eur 12 million