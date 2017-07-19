FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
BRIEF-Godrej Agrovet files for IPO‍​
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Godrej Agrovet files for IPO‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Godrej Agrovet Ltd :

* Godrej Agrovet Ltd files for IPO‍​

* IPO‍​ includes fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 3 billion

* Says IPO includes offer for sale of equity shares by Godrej Industries Limited aggregating up to INR 3 billion

* Received an ‘in-principle’ approval from BSE and NSE for the listing of the equity shares

* IPO includes offer for sale of up to 12.3 million equity shares by V-Sciences Investments PTE Ltd

* Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities India are book running lead managers to IPO Source text: bit.ly/2u8b0Qo Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.