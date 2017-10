Oct 24 (Reuters) - goeasy Ltd:

* goeasy Ltd. announces preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share C$0.80 to C$0.82

* goeasy Ltd sees Q3 ‍revenue to be $104 million, an increase of 18.1 % from $88 million in Q3 of 2016​