Feb 20 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd:

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 16 PERCENT TO 18 PERCENT (NOT “18 PERCENT TO 20 PERCENT”)

* REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.1 PERCENT

* ‍REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS C$108.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.9% FROM C$91.3 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍COMPANY ANNOUNCED A 25 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM C$0.72 TO C$0.90 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.38​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: