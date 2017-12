Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gofore Oyj:

* REG-GOFORE PLC HAS ESTABLISHED NEW SUBSIDIARIES IN SPAIN AND GERMANY

* ‍CURRENT LOCAL BUSINESS IN GERMANY HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED TO 100% OWNED SUBSIDIARY GOFORE GERMANY GMBH.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)