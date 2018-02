BRIEF-Gogo Inc Qtrly ‍Net Loss Attributable To Common Stock Per Share $0.52​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc:

* GOGO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $188 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MILLION TO $935 MILLION

* ‍ FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO RECORDED APPROXIMATELY $3.0 MILLION OF INCOME TAX BENEFITS DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT (“TCJA”)​

* ‍ FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $75 MILLION TO $100 MILLION​

* ‍ FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MILLION TO $170 MILLION AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MILLION TO $130 MILLION​

* ‍FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FROM 2017 TO 2018 DRIVEN BY ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH AND LOWER CASH CAPEX​

* ‍REAFFIRMS ITS TARGET OF BECOMING FREE CASH FLOW POSITIVE IN 2019 AND FOR FULL YEAR 2020​

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCK PER SHARE $0.52​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.48, REVENUE VIEW $181.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.48, REVENUE VIEW $181.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $768.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S