BRIEF-Gogo reports Q2 loss of $‍0.56​/shr
August 7, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gogo reports Q2 loss of $‍0.56​/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc

* Gogo announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $173 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.6 million

* Reaffirms all 2017 and long-term guidance previously provided in Q4 2016 earnings press release

* Gogo Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.56​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $167.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-1.94, revenue view $685.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gogo - ‍ expect adjusted EBITDA to increase substantially in second half of 2017 and into 2018, on track to generate positive free cash flow in 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

