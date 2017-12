Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to jointly set up an industry information integrated service platform JV with partners

* The JV will be capitalized at 115.7 million yuan and the company will hold a 12.96 percent stake with investment of 15 million yuan

