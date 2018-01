Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA :

* GOL DISCLOSES ITS PRELIMINARY TRAFFIC FIGURES FOR DECEMBER 2017

* GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA - ‍GOL‘S LOAD FACTOR WAS 81.0% IN DECEMBER 2017, 2.0 P.P. UP OVER SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA - ‍TOTAL VOLUME OF GOL DEPARTURES INCREASED BY 3.4% AND NUMBER OF SEATS WAS UP 3.5% IN DECEMBER​