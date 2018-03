BRIEF-Golar LNG Is Investigating Options To Restructure Its Shipping Business

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd:

* GOLAR LNG LIMITED PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* GOLAR LNG LTD - QTRLY PRELIMINARY OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA OF $2.8 MILLION AND $19.4 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* GOLAR LNG LTD - SERGIPE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE CASHFLOW GENERATIVE IN 2020, AHEAD OF FORTUNA

* GOLAR LNG LTD - COMPANY IS INVESTIGATING OPTIONS TO RESTRUCTURE ITS SHIPPING BUSINESS

* GOLAR LNG - PRELIM ‍TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE (INCLUDING REVENUE FROM COLLABORATIVE ARRANGEMENT) WAS $57.6 MILLION IN QUARTER VERSUS $32.4 MILLION IN JULY-SEP​T 2017 PERIOD

* GOLAR LNG LTD - SHIPPING RETURNS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE OVER COURSE OF 2018

* GOLAR LNG LTD - SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD NOT EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN TCE RATES BEFORE 3Q 2018

* GOLAR LNG LTD - OUTLOOK INCLUDES ‍TCE RATES ACHIEVED FOR 1Q 2018 ARE MARGINALLY UP ON 4Q 2017​