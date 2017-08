June 30 (Reuters) - Gold Brands Investments Ltd:

* FY ‍revenue 142.79 million rand versus 235.5 million rand year ago​

* ‍FY diluted headline loss per share 40.89 cents versus diluted headline earnings per share 10.25 cents year ago​

* ‍No ordinary dividends were declared, and no ordinary dividend is proposed for year​