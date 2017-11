Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Ltd:

* GOLD FIELDS ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL SHARES OF CARDINAL RESOURCES IN PROSPECTUS OFFERING

* SAYS ‍CORPORATE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PURCHASED 3.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD AT PRICE OF C$0.65 PER ORDINARY SHARE​