BRIEF-Gold Finder enters into binding agreement to acquire Venzee

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold Finder Explorations Ltd

* Gold Finder enters into binding agreement to acquire Venzee

* ‍Upon completion of transaction, GFN will have 100% ownership of business and assets of Venzee​

* Gold Finder Explorations Ltd- deal to be implemented pursuant to agreement and plan of merger dated Nov 6 between GFN MergerSub and Venzee​

* Gold Finder Explorations Ltd - GFN common shares issuable to holders of Venzee common shares under transaction to be issued at C$0.50 per share