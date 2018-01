Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp:

* GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION ACHIEVES 2017 ANNUAL GOLD AND SILVER PRODUCTION TARGETS

* GOLD RESOURCE CORP - ‍ PRELIMINARY Q4 GOLD AND SILVER PRODUCTION TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 9,209 OUNCES AND 555,550 OUNCES, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: