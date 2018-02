Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gold Standard Ventures Corp:

* GOLD STANDARD ANNOUNCES C$20.0 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP - UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO BUY ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 9.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF C$2.05 PER COMMON SHARE

* GOLD STANDARD VENTURES-PROCEEDS OF PUBLIC OFFERING,PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO BE USED TO CONTINUE EXPLORATION,EARLY-STAGE DEVELOPMENT AT CO‘S PINION PROJECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: