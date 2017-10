Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold Tat Group International Ltd

* ‍co applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m, on 11 oct.​

* Announces ‍sale and purchase of shares In Gold Tat Group International Limited​

* ‍consideration for sale shares is hk$108.6 million

* ‍share offer price of hk$0.0838 per offer share under share offer​