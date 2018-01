Jan 16 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc:

* GOLDCORP ACHIEVES 2017 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE; 20/20/20 PLAN ON TRACK

* GOLDCORP - PRELIMINARY GOLD PRODUCTION FOR Q4 OF 646,000 OUNCES

* GOLDCORP SAYS EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 2.5 MILLION OUNCES (+/- 5%) OF GOLD IN 2018

* GOLDCORP - 2018 AISC FOR GOLD ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE FURTHER TO ABOUT $800 PER OUNCE

* GOLDCORP INC - COMPANY'S 20/20/20 PLAN REMAINS UNCHANGED