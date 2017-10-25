FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 9:51 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goldcorp Inc qtrly ‍gold production of 633,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (“aisc”) of $827 per ounce​

* 2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5 pct) ,and aisc of $825 per ounce (+/- 5%)‍​

* Goldcorp Inc - ‍program to implement $250 million of sustainable annual efficiencies by middle of 2018 is on track with $200 million expected to be achieved in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

