Nov 8 (Reuters) - Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden Entertainment third quarter net revenue rises 3.9% to $108.3 million, net income of $8.6 million and adjusted ebitda increases 20.1% to $15.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 revenue $108.3 million versus $104.2 million