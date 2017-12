BRIEF-Golden Metropolis International Files For U.S. IPO Of Up To $10.0 Mln

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Golden Metropolis International Ltd

* GOLDEN METROPOLIS INTERNATIONAL LTD FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $10.0 MILLION - SEC FILING

* GOLDEN METROPOLIS INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS PLANS TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “WALL”

* GOLDEN METROPOLIS INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS BOUSTEAD SECURITIES IS THE UNDERWRITER TO THE IPO

* GOLDEN METROPOLIS INTERNATIONAL LTD - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2y8qy7k