Dec 15 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* REG-GOGL - BUYBACK OF 3.07% GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUE 2014/2019 - ISIN NO 001 0701055

* ‍HAS THROUGH MARKET PURCHASE EXECUTED DECEMBER 15, 2017 BOUGHT $9,400,000 NOTIONAL IN 3.07% GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUE 2014/2019 AT A PRICE OF 96.85 PCT OF PAR VALUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)