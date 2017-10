Oct 16 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* GOGL - acquisition of two modern capesize vessels and termination of waiver restrictions

* Golden Ocean Group - to acquire two modern capesize vessels from affiliates of Hemen Holding Limited at a purchase price of $43.0 million per vessel​

* Golden Ocean Group Ltd - ‍will enter into a non-amortizing seller’s credit loan with an affiliate of hemen for 50% of purchase price​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: