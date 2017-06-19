BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Ltd says has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Sea Amber

June 19 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Gogl - delivery of dry bulk vessel

* Golden ocean group ltd - entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction

* Golden ocean group ltd - company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares for all-share transaction

* Golden ocean group - taken delivery of additional one vessel, sea amber; issued 1.65 million consideration shares to hemen holding ltd in exchange for vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: