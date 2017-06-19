FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Ltd says has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Sea Amber
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Ltd says has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Sea Amber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Gogl - delivery of dry bulk vessel

* Golden ocean group ltd - entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction

* Golden ocean group ltd - company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares for all-share transaction

* Golden ocean group - taken delivery of additional one vessel, sea amber; issued 1.65 million consideration shares to hemen holding ltd in exchange for vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.