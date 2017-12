Dec 14 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd:

* GOLDEN QUEEN ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND POSITIVE RECONCILIATION OF ORE TONNAGE AND GRADE IN THE EAST PIT

* GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CO LTD - FOR NOV, CO HAD TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF 3,860 OUNCES AND REVENUE OF US$5.4M FROM ITS SOLEDAD MOUNTAIN GOLD-SILVER MINE