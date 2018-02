Feb 20 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN STAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES SAYS 34% INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 TO 71,769 OUNCES

* 16% DECREASE IN AISC PER OUNCE IN Q4 OF 2017 TO $1,002

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION 93,000 OUNCES - 113,000 OUNCES

* SEES 2018 AISC PER OUNCE $850-$950

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $36.5 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S