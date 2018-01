BRIEF-Golden Star Reports Two Fatalities At Prestea Underground Gold Mine

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN STAR REPORTS TWO FATALITIES AT PRESTEA UNDERGROUND GOLD MINE

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES - INITIAL INVESTIGATIONS SUGGEST THAT TWO EMPLOYEES SUCCUMBED TO SMOKE INHALATION SICKNESS FOLLOWING EXPOSURE TO BLASTING GASSES

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - ‍GOLDEN STAR SUSPENDED OPERATIONS AT PRESTEA UNDERGROUND MINE TO ALLOW FOR INITIAL INVESTIGATION OF INCIDENT​

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - ‍PRESTEA UNDERGROUND MINE RESUMED FULL OPERATION AS OF JANUARY 1, 2018​

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - REPORTS TWO FATALITIES AT ITS PRESTEA UNDERGROUND GOLD MINE IN GHANA ON DECEMBER 29, 2017