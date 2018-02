Feb 13 (Reuters) - Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Q12018 NET INVESTMENT INCOME 176.4 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 169.2 MILLION BAHT A YEAR AGO‍​

* Q1 ‍NET PROFIT 178.883 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 170.539 MILLION BAHT

* PASSED RESOLUTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT AT THE RATE OF 0.2009 BAHT PER UNIT TRUST