Aug 3 (Reuters) - ‍Goldentree Asset Management Lp​:

* ‍Goldentree Asset Management Lp​ reports 12.9 percent stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc as on July 31, 2017 - SEC filing

* ‍Goldentree Asset Management Lp had previously ​reported 14.2 percent stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc as on June 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2w9sTiy)