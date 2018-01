Jan 15 (Reuters) - Goldfields Money Ltd:

* ‍GOLDFIELDS MONEY AND FINSURE SIGN BINDING DOCUMENTATION FOR FINSURE TRANSACTION​

* ‍GOLDFIELDS MONEY SHARES VALUED IN TRANSACTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF $1.50 PER SHARE, ABOVE $1.27 TO $1.39 PER SHARE RANGE​