BRIEF-Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc :

* Goldman Sachs announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interest in its 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series I

* Goldman Sachs-depositary shares will be redeemed for $25 per depositary share plus any dividends that have accrued but not been paid

* Goldman Sachs-with redemption of Series I preferred stock, the bank of New York Mellon will redeem depositary shares on the redemption date