BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports Q3 earnings per common share of $5.02

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* Goldman Sachs reports third quarter earnings per common share of $5.02

* Quarterly net revenue $8.33 billion versus $8.17 billion

* Says net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $3.12 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 17 percent lower

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.17, revenue view $7.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly annualized ROE was 10.9 percent versus 11.2 percent

* Quarterly book value per common share increased by 1.8 percent during the quarter and 4.5 percent during the year-to date to $190.73‍​

* Says net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $1.45 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 26 percent lower

* Says net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.80 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 17 percent higher than the third quarter of 2016

* Quarterly net revenues in Equities $1.67 billion, 7 percent lower than last year

* Says operating expenses were $5.35 billion for third quarter of 2017, essentially unchanged compared with third quarter of 2016‍​

* Says non-compensation expenses were $2.18 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 4 percent higher than the third quarter of 2016

* Goldman Sachs' Blankfein says ‍​overall performance this year has been solid Source text: bit.ly/2gowdDv Further company coverage: