FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GoldMoney signed non-binding LOI to launch GoldMoney China
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 23, 2017 / 2:46 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-GoldMoney signed non-binding LOI to launch GoldMoney China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd

* Signed non-binding LOI formalizing JV framework whereby co, Taojinyn, Zhaojin mining will launch, operate local version of co in China​

* Taojinyn, a Chinese digital gold service backed by Zhaojin mining, will manage local operations for the mandarin version of the GoldMoney web-app​

* ‍JV will earn 50% of all revenues generated by clients and will be owned 51% by Taojinyn and 49% by GoldMoney Inc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.