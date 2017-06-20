FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
June 20, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc

* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account

* Goldmoney Inc - Effective today, all new goldmoney accounts will be opened as Goldmoney Holdings

* Goldmoney Inc - Clients with existing Goldmoney Wealth Holdings will instantly experience new branding and features available to them in their dashboard

* Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 will continue to have access to their accounts

* Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 are encouraged to apply for new Goldmoney Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

