BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding

June 20 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc

* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account

* Goldmoney Inc - Effective today, all new goldmoney accounts will be opened as Goldmoney Holdings

* Goldmoney Inc - Clients with existing Goldmoney Wealth Holdings will instantly experience new branding and features available to them in their dashboard

* Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 will continue to have access to their accounts

* Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 will continue to have access to their accounts