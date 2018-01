Jan 15 (Reuters) - Goldsource Mines Inc:

* GOLDSOURCE MINES PROVIDES PRIVATE PLACEMENT UPDATE

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR $1.0 MILLION ANNOUNCED ON DECEMBER 18 AND INCREASED TO $1.8 MILLION AS ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 5, 2018 HAS BEEN OVERSUBSCRIBED​

* ‍TERMS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT REMAIN OTHERWISE UNCHANGED​